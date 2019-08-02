Shopping

RetailMeNot will pay you $5,000 to go shopping, test coupon codes

By and Tonya Simpson
If shopping is your passion, this is an opportunity to get paid to do what you love.

Savings website RetailMeNot is looking to hire a Shopping Specialist.

One lucky person will be paid $5,000 to spend at top retailers to test coupon codes and cash back offers. The person hired will have one week to spend the money at different stores, and they will get to keep everything they buy.

The company said they are looking for someone who has:

  • A minimum of two years shopping experience both in-store and online.
  • A shopping authority who's on the cutting edge of finding the best deals.
  • Sharp navigation skills both online and at the mall, shopping centers, and big-box retailers.
  • Knowledgeable in money-saving tactics like using coupons, cash back offers, and promo codes.
  • At least 18 years old with a valid driver's license - and the ability to get to all of your favorite stores.
  • Legal to work in the United States.


The new Shopping Specialist will have one week to go shopping with a $5,000 budget and they will need to shop from a mix of at least five online and in-store retailers per day. One meal per day will be comped, and all shopping experiences must be documented.

The deadline to apply is August 9. You can visit the job website for more information on how to submit your application.
