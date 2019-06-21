Significant renovations could make Raleigh shopping center the next go-to spot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The old Gateway Plaza off Capital Boulevard is being transformed into a destination to eat, shop and play.
The center, located just northeast of Downtown Raleigh, is undergoing a major renovation.
Crews were busy working on Friday afternoon and Handcrafted owner Taylor Lee admitted it has been hard maintaining her business and she is ready for the work to be completed.
"We love the idea of how Raleigh is expanding and growing and that this is going to be a real community type center to come bring your kids. That's one reason putting up with this construction hasn't been so horrible," said Lee.
Ashley's Christensen's former head pastry chef is opening up his own joint in the center called Union Special, that will offer sweet and savory treats.
HQ Raleigh is also planning to set up shop where entrepreneurs and start-up companies can fine-tune their plans
In addition, Brew Coffee and a brewery will be on tap.
ABC11 went inside Mordecai Bottle Shop and found an artist using all types of wood to craft an ornate tree mural appropriate for the City of Oaks.
Meleah Gabhart is thrilled to be helping construct something not just for the store, but the entire area.
"It had been so run down and now this revitalization, while kind of preserving the look and feel of the old and bringing in the new. I love that," said Gabhart.
ABC11 reached out to York Properties, which is leasing out the space, but have not heard back.
