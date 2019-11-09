holiday shopping

Salvation Army needs help granting Christmas wishes

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Salvation Army of Wake County is counting on the community to help thousands of children have a merry Christmas.

The nonprofit kicked off its Angel Tree program which aims to give children the Christmas of their dreams.

This year more than 7,900 kids have signed up for the program.

You can find the Angel Trees at Crabtree Valley Mall near the LEGO store and at Triangle Town Center near Barnes and Noble.

Each tree is packed with angel cards with the names, ages and gift suggestions for children registered in the program.

Each angel is ready for members of the community to adopt for Christmas. The Angel Tree program runs until Dec.13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingdowntown raleighwake countyholiday shoppingcharityholidaysalvation armychristmas
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
Target holding 2-day preview Black Friday sale this weekend
WEEKEND EVENTS: Holly Day Fair, Veterans Day 5K & food truck rodeo
Why is the Raleigh Christmas Parade 2019 before Thanksgiving?
JCPenney hiring more than 650 across NC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
29-year-old charged in deadly Raleigh shooting
1 dead, 2 injured in east Raleigh shooting, officials say
Hope Mills adopts woman with stage 4 cancer, family for Christmas
4 injured after couples argument leads to stabbing at Cary CinéBistro
Sen. Tillis pledges to reserve judgment on Trump, impeachment
WEEKEND EVENTS: Holly Day Fair, Veterans Day 5K & food truck rodeo
String of car break-ins at Brier Creek apartments, 1 truck stolen
Show More
Garner woman raped by man who broke into her home, police say
Mother charged after unrestrained 5-year-old dies in Fayetteville wreck
Cyber attacks target North Carolina government agencies
Man charged after making threat in Fayetteville Tech classroom
11-year-old brings gun to school in Cumberland County
More TOP STORIES News