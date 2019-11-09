Salvation Army needs help granting Christmas wishes

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Salvation Army of Wake County is counting on the community to help thousands of children have a merry Christmas.The nonprofit kicked off its Angel Tree program which aims to give children the Christmas of their dreams.This year more than 7,900 kids have signed up for the program.You can find the Angel Trees at Crabtree Valley Mall near the LEGO store and at Triangle Town Center near Barnes and Noble.Each tree is packed with angel cards with the names, ages and gift suggestions for children registered in the program.Each angel is ready for members of the community to adopt for Christmas. The Angel Tree program runs until Dec.13.