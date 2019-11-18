Shop Local: Groovy Duck Bakery in Raleigh

As you're planning your Thanksgiving menu and holiday cookie recipes -- we're talking to a local pastry chef to get some help from the experts.Muffins, cupcakes, cookies, bars, pies, tarts and cakes are all available at Groovy Duck Bakery in Raleigh.And owner Elizabeth Flyyn has some groovy pro baker tips:First up, make your table sparkle without breaking the bank."Colors anything with red, anything bright will just pizzazz things up," she said.And when making sugar cookies? Spray them with water."It helps the sugar stick."Groovy Duck Bakery is located at 3434 Edwards Mill Road in Raleigh.They're open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and they're taking holiday orders now.