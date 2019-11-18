Shop Local

Shop Local: Groovy Duck Bakery in Raleigh

By
As you're planning your Thanksgiving menu and holiday cookie recipes -- we're talking to a local pastry chef to get some help from the experts.

Muffins, cupcakes, cookies, bars, pies, tarts and cakes are all available at Groovy Duck Bakery in Raleigh.

And owner Elizabeth Flyyn has some groovy pro baker tips:

First up, make your table sparkle without breaking the bank.

"Colors anything with red, anything bright will just pizzazz things up," she said.

And when making sugar cookies? Spray them with water.

"It helps the sugar stick."

More tips in the media player above.

Groovy Duck Bakery is located at 3434 Edwards Mill Road in Raleigh.

They're open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and they're taking holiday orders now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingraleighshop localraleigh christmas parade
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOP LOCAL
Shop local spotlight: Gingham and Posh
Shop local spotlight: Form and Function
Shop local spotlight: Rush Hour Karting
Shop local spotlight: Escazu Chocolates
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville HS cancels controversial "Gender-Bender" spirit day
Wife remembers veteran killed in Fayetteville motorcycle crash
Air Force airman accused of murder at Raleigh nightclub
Chick-fil-A will no longer donate to anti-LGBTQ organizations
Black-women-owned businesses flourish in Durham
Dollar Tree may be selling unsafe drugs, cosmetics, FDA says
USPS kicks off annual Santa Claus letter campaign
Show More
2 taken to hospital after shootings a mile apart in Durham
More than 10K holiday cards written for troops overseas
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Wake County tourism leaders want to ensure all are welcome
How to make your battery last longer
More TOP STORIES News