Prepare for the holidays while helping others in need

Raleigh, NC (WTVD) -- Need an "ugly" holiday sweater or a beautifully, hand-crafted, holiday wreath? If so, you may just find exactly what you are looking for and more, at the North Raleigh Ministries' Thrift Shoppe.The NRM Thrift Shoppe is a shopping adventure for a cause. It's the primary funding source for the Crisis & Development Center that provides the basic essentials of housing and food for families in need in the North Raleigh community. Last year they served about 3,000 families, but have recently seen a 300% increase in the number of people needed food. This increase in demand has only reinforced their efforts to offer more of a holistic approach for those who come to them for assistance. The programs and services they offer include:Access to a large food pantry with evening hours to meet the needs of working familiesBi-annual health and dental buses offer free access to important health screenings and dental services (includes childcare, a meal and prayer)BackPack Buddies provides 120-150 young school children in need of food with weekend meals(free to clients, includes dinner and childcare)Financial Peace University offers practical training on budgeting, saving, investing and giving backCooking Matters offers training on nutrition education, healthy cooking and eating habits, and grocery shopping on a budgetNurturing Parenting Program offers training on building self-worth and enhancing positive brain development in children and teens as well as managing parental stress, building positive support systems, and moreOur Christian clinical staff provides comprehensive support to help clients build resiliency, overcome their crisis and reach their fullest potentialChaplain students and volunteers offer compassionate support to people experiencing a crisis.Help to prevent imminent eviction or utilities cut-off for qualifying individuals and familiesThrough these supportive service NRM helps people to build resiliency so that they can overcome adversity and begin to thrive.Committed, caring, and creative volunteers comprise over 90 percent of the NRM's staff. They sort through all of the donated items, organize them, and then begin the work of merchandising -- belts, jewelry, socks, shoes, etc.... They even have a team of volunteers who focus solely on creating one of a kind floral arrangements from the donations they receive.Hours:9650 Strickland Road, Suite 161, Raleigh, Mon-Fri 10 am - 7pm; Saturday 10am - 6pmGently used donations: Mon-Fri 10 am - 6pm; Saturday 10am - 5pm9650 Strickland Road Suite 175Mon-Tues 9:30am- 4:30pm; Wed 12:30- 7:30pm; and Thursday 9:30am- 4:30pm