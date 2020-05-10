Shoppers cheer as Raleigh retailers reopen to public for Phase 1

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Shoppers were cheering when the HomeGoods on Falls of Neuse reopened Saturday morning and there was a similar celebration at the nearby TJMaxx.
Die-hard customers grabbed deeply discounts items and eagerly checked out at registers, which now have Plexiglas up for safety reasons.
North Carolina entered Phase 1, allowing retailers to reopen at 50-percent capacity.
Dozens of people waited for door to unlock at TJMaxx and the line stretched nearly the entire length of a shopping center.
"Thank you," one shopper exclaimed once people were allowed inside.
Small businesses are not seeing the same fanfare, but customers are offering their support.
People have slowly been streaming into Monkee's of Raleigh in North Hills.
The owner has kept the door locked and is only letting five people in at a time to adhere to social distancing. She has needed to turn some people away because of capacity.
"It's been a little bit of a challenge in trying to figure out what works," said Monkee's Owner Joanna Saleeby Knott.
She has been selling merchandise online but is thankful for foot traffic.
"Sales have been down so we're looking forward to being able to open our doors like normal," said Knott.
Shoppers are not required in Wake County to wear a mask in public, although the governor is encouraging folks to do so if heading to retail spaces.
