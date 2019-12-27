Shoppers scoop up post-Christmas sales across the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The day after Christmas put some people on a bender for bargains. Shoppers spent Thursday bouncing around trying to get the best bang for their buck. Several stores offered deep discounts.Experts predict the day after Christmas will be the third busiest shopping day of the year."I'm trying to buy more stuff," said shopper Aymiah Luster.At the Target in Brier Creek, shelves were wiped out. Folks found everything from wrapping paper to ornaments and stockings for a fractional of the regular price.Lisa Ryles' trunk was stuffed with bags. Items were stacked to her SUV's roof.The family had been on an all-day shopping spree. They were using money and gift cards they received for the holiday."I got pillows. I got more stuff for the house," she said.While some people were spending, others were swapping.Nicholas Horton says the malls were packed with folks looking to exchange their presents."Crazy returns," he said.Ryles said at the TJMaxx in Brier Creek the line was wrapped around the store.