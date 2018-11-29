HOLIDAY

Real or fake Christmas tree? The pros and cons of cutting it down or buying artificial

AccuWeather weighs the pros and cons of artificial Christmas trees and real Christmas trees so you can decide what's right for you. (AccuWeather)

It's the time of year when many start making the decision: Where are you going to buy your Christmas tree?

Whether you go out and pick a real tree or invest in an artificial version depends on which factors are important to you. If you care more about price, artificial might be the way to go. If you're worried about your environmental impact, real trees can be recycled in a way fake ones can't.

Watch the video above for more factors to consider.

