Some Walmart customers upset about new returns policy

CHICAGO -- Several Walmart consumers have contacted the ABC7 I-Team about frustration over a new return policy.

So far 10 consumers have reached out about Walmart's return policy, and they're pretty ticked off.

One woman wrote in saying "I went to Walmart to return 5 tops that I purchased on 4/17. Each top has the tag attached & I have the receipt. I was informed that they aren't returning apparel items along with almost half the other departments."

ABC7 reached out to Walmart and a spokesperson confirmed that their return policy has changed.

Walmart says they are temporarily not processing returns or exchanges in stores and that includes things like: apparel, health and beauty products, food, paper goods pharmacy and cleaning supplies. But Walmart says you can return by mail by visiting their website or using the Walmart app.

And if you aren't able to return your item online, they will be extending the return period by six weeks.

Other retailers have made changes to their return policies due to COVID-19, so it is recommended people check with the store before making a purchase.

Walmart full statement: "We are temporarily not processing returns/exchanges in our stores of: Food, Paper Goods, Home Cleaning Supplies, Laundry Soap, Pharmacy, Health & Beauty and Apparel. If you need to return any item, including those above, and have a receipt, please start the return on the Walmart app or at Walmart.com. It's easy and may allow you to complete your return without coming to the store. If you're not able to return the item online, don't worry! Once returns reopen for impacted categories, we will be extending the return period by 6 weeks for those items."
