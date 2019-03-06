Spring sales: What you should buy now, what can wait

Looking to update your wardrobe or snag some new patio furniture? Troubleshooter Diane Wilson explains when it's the best time to shop for those items.The first day of spring is March 20, but many retailers will start sales ahead of the season.Experts said now is a good time to get big discounts of patio furniture, gardening supplies, grills, and winter clothes.Those looking for the latest fashion deals should wait until April to hit the stores.If a TV is high on your list, experts said it's best to wait until summer.