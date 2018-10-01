HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Stores announce Thanksgiving Day 2018 closures

The holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and many retail stores are already announcing holiday schedules.

The continued growth of Black Friday sales sparked controversy in recent years with employees of major retail stores complaining about having to work long hours on Thanksgiving. Those complaints resulted in many stores changing up their holiday schedules.

In 2018, hundreds of stores will actually be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The following stores have already announced they will be closed Nov. 22, 2018, with many more expected to follow:
  • A.C. Moore

  • Abt Electronics

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors

  • Acme Tools

  • Allen Edmonds

  • American Girl

  • At Home

  • AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

  • Big 5 Sporting Goods

  • BJ's Wholesale Club

  • Blain's Farm & Fleet

  • Bob's Discount Furniture

  • Burlington

  • Christopher & Banks

  • Cost Plus World Market

  • Costco

  • Craft Warehouse

  • Crate and Barrel

  • Dillard's

  • Dressbarn (majority of stores)

  • Fleet Farm

  • Gardner-White Furniture

  • Guitar Center

  • H&M

  • Half Price Books

  • Harbor Freight Tools

  • Hobby Lobby

  • Home Depot

  • HomeGoods

  • Homesense

  • IKEA

  • JOANN Stores

  • Lowe's

  • Marshalls

  • Mattress Firm

  • Music & Arts

  • Nordstrom

  • Nordstrom Rack

  • P.C. Richard & Son

  • Patagonia

  • Pep Boys

  • Petco

  • PetSmart

  • Pier 1 Imports

  • Publix

  • Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

  • REI

  • Sam's Club

  • Sierra Trading Post

  • Sportsman's Warehouse

  • Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)

  • Staples

  • Stein Mart

  • Sur La Table

  • The Container Store

  • TJ Maxx

  • Tractor Supply Co.

  • Trollbeads

  • Von Maur

  • West Marine
