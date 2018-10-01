Stores announce Thanksgiving Day 2018 closures

A.C. Moore



Abt Electronics



Academy Sports + Outdoors



Acme Tools



Allen Edmonds



American Girl



At Home



AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)



Big 5 Sporting Goods



BJ's Wholesale Club



Blain's Farm & Fleet



Bob's Discount Furniture



Burlington



Christopher & Banks



Cost Plus World Market



Costco



Craft Warehouse



Crate and Barrel



Dillard's



Dressbarn (majority of stores)



Fleet Farm



Gardner-White Furniture



Guitar Center



H&M



Half Price Books



Harbor Freight Tools



Hobby Lobby



Home Depot



HomeGoods



Homesense



IKEA



JOANN Stores



Lowe's



Marshalls



Mattress Firm



Music & Arts



Nordstrom



Nordstrom Rack



P.C. Richard & Son



Patagonia



Pep Boys



Petco



PetSmart



Pier 1 Imports



Publix



Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses



REI



Sam's Club



Sierra Trading Post



Sportsman's Warehouse



Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)



Staples



Stein Mart



Sur La Table



The Container Store



TJ Maxx



Tractor Supply Co.



Trollbeads



Von Maur



West Marine

The holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and many retail stores are already announcing holiday schedules.The continued growth of Black Friday sales sparked controversy in recent years with employees of major retail stores complaining about having to work long hours on Thanksgiving. Those complaints resulted in many stores changing up their holiday schedules.In 2018, hundreds of stores will actually be closed on Thanksgiving Day.The following stores have already announced they will be closed Nov. 22, 2018, with many more expected to follow: