Target holding 2-day preview Black Friday sale this weekend

Target is also getting ahead of the holidays, announcing its 'holi-deals' this weekend.

The Black Friday Preview sale will run on Friday and Saturday.

The retailer says the sale will offer four times more deals than it did last year.

The retailer will also begin its Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day.

Stores will open at 5 a.m. on turkey day and will stay open until 1 a.m.

Then on Black Friday, November 29th, Target will re-open at 7 a.m.
