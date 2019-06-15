target

Target registers back online after nationwide outage leads to long lines

Cash registers in Target stores around the country are back online after a two-hour outage that snarled the retailer's stores on a busy Saturday afternoon.

Target blamed the outage on an "internal technology issue" in a news release, assuring customers that it "was not a data breach or security-related issue, and no guest information was compromised at any time."

"We appreciate all of our store team members who worked quickly to assist guests and thank everyone involved for their patience," the Minneapolis-based retailer added.

The outage appears to have begun around 2 p.m. ET, according to customer tweets on social media. Some customers said the outage was impacting all cash registers in the store, but others said some locations still had one or two open registers.

EMBED More News Videos

Shoppers in Target stores around the country are reporting long lines due to an apparent computer outage impacting the store's cash registers.



Many customers who decided to wait out the outage said Target employees were handing out free drinks, snacks and coupons until the issue was resolved. Several customers took to Twitter, where #TargetDown began to trend, to thank the store for how employees handled the situation.





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingbusinessu.s. & worldtarget
TARGET
Target expands child care, paid family leave benefits for employees
RECALL: Wooden toy vehicles from Target are choking hazard
Earth Day deals to save money and help the planet
Earth Day Deal: Target car seat trade-ins
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mebane home intruder thwarted by 11-year-old with machete walks out of hospital, sheriff says
End the Violence rally brings Charlotte students to Raleigh
Search continues for retired UNC professor who went missing in Hudson River
Sources: Lakers reach deal for Pelicans' Davis
Durham officials warn of possible measles exposure at school, coffee shop
Woman arrested in ex-lawmaker's death: Police
Little girl's would-be kidnapper beaten by her grandparents: police
Show More
O.J. Simpson joins Twitter, plans on 'getting even'
Survey finds women prefer a 'dad bod' over six-pack abs
'Sharks are still good people:' NC shark attack survivor 'popping' through recovery
Wake Forest High School graduation ceremony honors 2 seniors who drowned
Knightdale teacher out, but student's mom fumes at lack of charges
More TOP STORIES News