Target registers down in stores around the country, customers report on social media

Shoppers in Target stores around the country are reporting long lines due to an apparent computer outage impacting the store's cash registers.

The outage appears to have begun around 2 p.m. ET, according to customer tweets on social media. Some customers said the outage was impacting all cash registers in the store, but others said some locations still had one or two open registers.

Target said in a tweet that it was "aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores." The retailer said it was troubleshooting the situation and apologized for the inconvenience but did not elaborate on what might have caused the outage.

Customers took to social media around 4 p.m. ET to say that registers in some stores were starting to come back online.

Many still in the store said Target employees were handing out free drinks, snacks and coupons until the issue is resolved. Several customers took to Twitter, where #TargetDown began to trend, to thank the store for how employees handled the situation.





