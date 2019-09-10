shopping

Target to launch new loyalty program, 'Target Circle,' in October

(Shutterstock)

If you're looking for even more savings on your next trip to Target, the retail chain is launching a new loyalty program that will give you some money back, along with other perks. It's called "Target Circle."

Starting next month, customers can get 1% back on purchases through the "Target Circle" program, the company announced. Additionally, Target will also give program users early access to sales and personalized deals.

"Target Circle" is free to join and will work with the chain's "RED Card" savings. It will also replace the "Cartwheel" app.

Customers with a Target.com account or a "RED Card" will automatically be enrolled in the program.

"Target Circle" launches nationwide on October 6th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingconsumer watchretailshoppingtarget
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOPPING
Disney shops to open at dozens of Target stores
Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120K
22-year-old man killed in shooting near Durham shopping center
Looking for great deals for back-to-school? Try a campus surplus store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds political rally in Fayetteville
NC 911 dispatchers under fire after parody sign-language video
90 pounds of marijuana seized; largest drug bust in Clayton history
Man arrested, accused of stabbing 4 family members
GMA surprises Raleigh mother of 5 on live television
President Trump's tour of Dorian damage canceled due to weather
Durham woman helping Bahamian families escape Dorian's aftermath
Show More
Training at Wake Tech helps officers make 'best' decisions
2 tropical waves in Atlantic have low chance of developing into storms
8-year-old North Carolina girl releases second book
Organization founded by 9th Wonder hosts school supply drive in Raleigh
Investigation underway after Orange County woman found dead in yard
More TOP STORIES News