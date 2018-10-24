SHOPPING

Target takes on Amazon, offers free two-day shipping for the holidays

EMBED </>More Videos

Target is taking on Walmart and Amazon with free shipping this holiday season. (Target)

By
Target is taking on Walmart and Amazon with free shipping this holiday season.

For the first time ever, Target shoppers can get free two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items for the holidays, with no minimum purchase required.

Free shipping starts on Nov.1 and runs through Dec. 22.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

During peak times, if free two-day shipping isn't available, Target will offer free standard shipping.

To get a deal that sweet on Amazon users must be Prime members and pay a membership fee of $119 per year.

Target's CEO Brian Cornell said they've been able to cut costs by using their stores as distribution hubs.

These stores will be closed for Thanksgiving Day 2018
The holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and many retail stores are already announcing holiday schedules. The continued growth of Black Friday sales sparked controversy in recent years with employees of major retail stores complaining about having to work long hours on Thanksgiving.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingtargetholiday shoppingconsumermoneymoneysaveronline shopping
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
Kohl's to host seasonal hiring events at Triangle stores
Troubleshooter: Don't get scammed when buying Halloween costumes
Amazon, Whole Foods expand grocery delivery service to Raleigh
More Shopping
Top Stories
Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Cary
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
NC students sick after eating Cap'n Crunch bar laced with pot
Man dead, woman charged in fatal Raleigh crash
Man sets home on fire after using blowtorch to kill spiders
Honey Smacks returns to shelves with new recipe after recall
Wakefield High School student beaten during gym class gets apology letter
Moore County charter school closed after sheds catch fire
Show More
'Check your tickets carefully:' Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers
Spring Lake endures enormous trash problem nearly two months after Florence
It's Bo time! Wendell 1-year-old gets Bojangles-themed photo shoot
Surprise! Gov. Cooper awards state's top honor to Durham Rescue Mission founders
'It's just crazy:' Apex resident laments NCDOT's Ten Ten Road plan
More News