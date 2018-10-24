For the first time ever, Target shoppers can get free two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items for the holidays, with no minimum purchase required.
Free shipping starts on Nov.1 and runs through Dec. 22.
During peak times, if free two-day shipping isn't available, Target will offer free standard shipping.
To get a deal that sweet on Amazon users must be Prime members and pay a membership fee of $119 per year.
Target's CEO Brian Cornell said they've been able to cut costs by using their stores as distribution hubs.
