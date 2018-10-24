Target is taking on Walmart and Amazon with free shipping this holiday season.For the first time ever, Target shoppers can get free two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items for the holidays, with no minimum purchase required.Free shipping starts on Nov.1 and runs through Dec. 22.During peak times, if free two-day shipping isn't available, Target will offer free standard shipping.To get a deal that sweet on Amazon users must be Prime members and pay a membership fee of $119 per year.Target's CEO Brian Cornell said they've been able to cut costs by using their stores as distribution hubs.