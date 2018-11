Black Friday shopping became a contact sport at the Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga, Tennessee.Crowds swarmed the Victoria's Secret Pink store.The hot item: Sherpa fleece hoodies, marked down from $90 to $35.The crowd rushed toward a display table, forcing a sales associate to jump on top to hide from the crowd."Oh my God, Oh my God," she cried out. "It's really not that serious!"Despite the bad behavior, no one was hurt.