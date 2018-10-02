HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Thanksgiving 2018: Stores announce plans to close for the holiday

Stores are already announcing that they'll be closed on Thanksgiving (Shutterstock)

The holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and many retail stores are already announcing holiday schedules.

The continued growth of Black Friday sales sparked controversy in recent years with employees of major retail stores complaining about having to work long hours on Thanksgiving. Those complaints resulted in many stores changing up their holiday schedules.

In 2018, hundreds of stores will actually be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The following stores have already announced they will be closed Nov. 22, 2018, according to BestBlackFriday.com.

Check back with this list as more stores announce their plans.

  • A.C. Moore

  • Abt Electronics

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors

  • American Girl

  • At Home

  • AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

  • BJ's Wholesale Club

  • Blain's Farm & Fleet

  • Burlington

  • Christopher & Banks

  • Cost Plus World Market

  • Costco

  • Craft Warehouse

  • Crate and Barrel

  • Dressbarn (majority of stores)

  • Guitar Center

  • H&M

  • Half Price Books

  • Harbor Freight Tools

  • Hobby Lobby

  • Home Depot

  • HomeGoods

  • IKEA

  • Lowe's

  • Marshalls

  • Nordstrom

  • Nordstrom Rack

  • P.C. Richard & Son

  • Patagonia

  • Petco

  • PetSmart

  • Pier 1 Imports

  • Publix

  • Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

  • REI

  • Sam's Club

  • Sierra Trading Post

  • Sportsman's Warehouse

  • Staples

  • Stein Mart

  • TJ Maxx

  • Tractor Supply Co.

  • Von Maur

  • West Marine
