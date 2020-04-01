Trader Joe's and other grocers give employees a break on Easter

Recently, grocery stores such as Trader Joe's announced they will be closing all stores on Easter Sunday, April 12, to give employees a day of rest.
In an announcement on its website, Trader Joe's said, "Fill your Trader Joe's baskets with Easter fare early... All Trader Joe's Stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12th to give our incredible crew members a much-needed day of rest."
Other stores like Aldi, Sam's Club, Publix, H-E-B and Costco, which are typically closed on Easter, will maintain the tradition this year.
Easter 2020 is expected to be very different for families across the county as churches comply with social distancing regulations and hold services online.
The following major grocers are still open on Easter at this time:
- Kroger
- Ralphs
- Walmart
- Whole Foods