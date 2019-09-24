Shopping

Trash talking garbage bags speak to millennials

A garbage bag company is talking trash.

On Monday, Hefty launched a limited-edition line of trash bags with clever sayings on them.

There are 20 different sayings, geared towards millennials, including "Feed me tacos and tell me I'm pretty," and "Full of hopes and dreams."

The garbage bags are only available online here.

They cost the same as regular Hefty Ultra Strong garbage bags but are currently sold out. Hefty says it is releasing more daily.
