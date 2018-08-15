Vitamix recalling 2 containers after reports of injury

Vitamix is recalling two of its blending containers because the base can detach and expose the blades.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission the company has received 11 reports of people cutting their hands on the exposed blades.
The faulty products were sold nationwide at Costco, Williams-Sonoma and the Vitamix website from April 2017 through July 2018.
Consumers should stop using the containers and contact Vitamix for a free repair kit.
