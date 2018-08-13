SHOPPING

Vitamix recalling blenders after reports of injury

EMBED </>More Videos

Vitamix is recalling certain models of blenders.

By
Vitamix is recalling two of its blending containers because the base can detach and expose the blades.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission the company has received 11 reports of people cutting their hands on the exposed blades.

The recall affects 105,000 Ascent and Venturist 8-ounce and 20-ounce containers.

The faulty products were sold nationwide at Costco, Williams-Sonoma and the Vitamix website from April 2017 through July 2018.

Consumers should stop using the containers and contact Vitamix for a free repair kit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingproduct recallsrecallkitchen productsu.s. & worldNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Later razor: Sales aren't as sharp
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Tax-free weekend in South Carolina begins
Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
More Shopping
Top Stories
Raleigh Police pursuit ends in fiery crash on Western Blvd
Veterinarians warn dog owners of spreading infection
WCPSS fighting 'astonishing' nurse-to-student ratio
Wake County man sentenced for illegally voting in U.S. elections
Teen wounded in Durham drive-by shooting
3 charged in death of 16-year-old Wilson boy
Pregnant NC mom of twins embarrassed after being questioned for shoplifting
FDA approves marketing for pregnancy prevention app
Show More
Woman dies during hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Raleigh police arrest man in bank robbery near Cameron Village
Raleigh man charged with taking 'upskirt' pictures at Trader Joe's
Raleigh police ID victim, release photo of suspect car in fatal hit-and-run
5 ex-North Carolina governors gather to oppose 2 amendments
More News