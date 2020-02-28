Shopping

Walmart confirms it will launch a rival to Amazon's Prime

Walmart confirms that it's developing a competitor to Amazon's juggernaut Prime membership program.

The company declined on Thursday to offer details, but a spokeswoman said it will be called Walmart+.

News website Vox first reported the news about Walmart's new membership program. It said the discounter would have certain perks that the online leader couldn't offer.

The initiative comes as Walmart is locked in an arms race with Amazon to bring packages faster to customers' homes. Amazon's Prime program costs $119 per year and includes perks like unlimited next-day shipping on more than 10 million items and free streaming of music, TV shows and movies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingamazonu.s. & worldwalmart
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Top Marine considers removing all Confederate items from bases
Why a face mask isn't your best defense against coronavirus
Fayetteville couple to get married live on ABC11 Friday
North Carolina high school dunking sensation needs your votes
Dental surgeon accused of trying to buy children for $30K
Local adviser provides financial tips amid coronavirus concerns
Gun pulled during fight at Lumberton Walmart
Show More
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Apex Ry-Con service dog supplier turns himself in
Hillsborough dog kills rabid skunk, dog's owners potentially exposed
Raleigh mom explains how she overcame postpartum depression
Man accused of sexually assaulting NC State student in dorm
More TOP STORIES News