Wayfair pop-up shop comes to Streets at Southpoint

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wayfair, one of the world's largest online home goods stores, is in Durham for a limited time.
The company brought its Wayfair Decor & Inspiration Shop to Streets at Southpoint on Thursday, Aug. 1.
The pop-up gives shoppers the chance to browse through hundreds of home decor items and walk away with them on the same day.
"We are excited to open four new pop-up shop locations across the U.S. this summer," said Courtney Lawrie, Director of Brand Marketing, Wayfair. "The Wayfair Decor & Inspiration Shop will provide our customers a place to go for home ideas and inspiration as well as the chance to shop over 250 budget-friendly and eclectic decor items to purchase in-shop for the first time ever."
The event will run from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, and will be located at Center Court near Cole Haan.
Three other shops will pop-up in Schaumburg, Illinois; King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; and Fairfax, Virginia.
In June, Wayfair workers staged a walkout to protest the company's deal to sell furniture for U.S. child detention centers.
