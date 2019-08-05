Shopping

Wayfair pop-up shop comes to Streets at Southpoint

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wayfair, one of the world's largest online home goods stores, is in Durham for a limited time.

The company brought its Wayfair Decor & Inspiration Shop to Streets at Southpoint on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The pop-up gives shoppers the chance to browse through hundreds of home decor items and walk away with them on the same day.

"We are excited to open four new pop-up shop locations across the U.S. this summer," said Courtney Lawrie, Director of Brand Marketing, Wayfair. "The Wayfair Decor & Inspiration Shop will provide our customers a place to go for home ideas and inspiration as well as the chance to shop over 250 budget-friendly and eclectic decor items to purchase in-shop for the first time ever."

The event will run from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, and will be located at Center Court near Cole Haan.

Three other shops will pop-up in Schaumburg, Illinois; King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; and Fairfax, Virginia.

In June, Wayfair workers staged a walkout to protest the company's deal to sell furniture for U.S. child detention centers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingdurhammallhomeshopping
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 hurt after SUV, pickup collide in Durham
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
El Paso death toll rises to 21
Woman loses hair after using conditioner believed to have been tampered with
NC woman happily celebrates 90th birthday handcuffed in patrol car
Yorkie bites mail carrier, stops delivery services for 3 weeks
Show More
Army soldier carried kids to safety during El Paso shooting
7 charged in absentee ballot fraud investigation due in court
Gun reform advocates rally in Durham
Off-duty deputy saves 11-year-old's drowning puppy
Therapy dogs arrive in El Paso to comfort victims, families
More TOP STORIES News