WEEKDAY SHOWCASE: Belk Charity Sale; shoppers give to non-profits, get a discount coupon

Belk is having a Charity Sale, aiming to "support our communities when they need us most".

SHOPPERS
- Visit belk.com/charity
- Give at least $5 to a charity of choice -- they receive 100% of your donation

- Belk will email you a $10 off Charity Sale coupon
- Shop the Charity Sale Friday, November 13th through Sunday, November 15th, in stores and online

NON-PROFITS
Non-profits can register online at https://belk.donately.com/signup.html.
shoppingcharityweekend showcaseshoppingonline shoppingdonationsnon profit
