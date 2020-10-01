WEEKDAY SHOWCASE: Belk Charity Sale; shoppers give to non-profits, get a discount coupon

Tune in to the Weekday Showcase Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 12:55 pm on ABC11. The full broadcast will be added to this article after airing.
Belk is having a Charity Sale, aiming to "support our communities when they need us most".
SHOPPERS
- Visit belk.com/charity
- Give at least $5 to a charity of choice -- they receive 100% of your donation
- Belk will email you a $10 off Charity Sale coupon
- Shop the Charity Sale Friday, November 13th through Sunday, November 15th, in stores and online
NON-PROFITS
Non-profits can register online at https://belk.donately.com/signup.html.
