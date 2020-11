WEEKDAY SHOWCASE: Belk Charity Sale; shoppers give to non-profits, get a discount coupon

Belk is having a Charity Sale, aiming to "support our communities when they need us most".SHOPPERS- Visit belk.com/charity - Give at least $5 to a charity of choice -- they receive 100% of your donation- Belk will email you a $10 off Charity Sale coupon- Shop the Charity Sale Friday, November 13th through Sunday, November 15th, in stores and onlineNON-PROFITSNon-profits can register online at https://belk.donately.com/signup.html