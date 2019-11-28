Shopping

What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?

If you need to make a last-minute trip to the grocery store on Thanksgiving, you're in luck. Several stores are open for at least part of the day Thursday.

Harris Teeter stores will close at 2 p.m.

Wegmans and The Fresh Market will be open until 4 p.m.

Whole Foods hours vary by location but many stores will close at 3 p.m.

Food Lion stores will stay open until 5 p.m.

Target will open at 5 p.m. for Black Friday shoppers.

Most Walmart stores will be open all day.

It's still a good idea to call ahead and check since some stores vary by location.

Aldi, Publix, Trader Joe's, BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco and Sam's Club are all closed.
