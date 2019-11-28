If you need to make a last-minute trip to the grocery store on Thanksgiving, you're in luck. Several stores are open for at least part of the day Thursday.
Harris Teeter stores will close at 2 p.m.
RELATED: What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day?
Wegmans and The Fresh Market will be open until 4 p.m.
Whole Foods hours vary by location but many stores will close at 3 p.m.
Food Lion stores will stay open until 5 p.m.
Target will open at 5 p.m. for Black Friday shoppers.
Most Walmart stores will be open all day.
It's still a good idea to call ahead and check since some stores vary by location.
Aldi, Publix, Trader Joe's, BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco and Sam's Club are all closed.
RELATED STORIES:
How to brine a turkey: Recipes, times
Thanksgiving Dinner recipes: Cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, deviled eggs, green bean casserole, more
Spatchcock, deep-frying, Turducken: 5 alternative ways to prepare Thanksgiving turkey
Washing your Thanksgiving turkey could spread germs, experts warn
How to cook a turkey: Recipes, roast times for Thanksgiving
What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News