Where nurses and teachers can find appreciation deals this week

This week, it's all about the women and men who work in hospitals, doctors' offices and the classroom!Monday, May 6 marks the first day of National Nurses Week and Teacher Appreciation Week.The week aims to raise awareness on just how important nurses and teachers are.All week long, several businesses will offer deals for nurses and teachers.Some offers vary by location. Remember, to call ahead to confirm.Amazon - Amazon has a list of free nursing books available on Kindle. One option is "Notes on Nursing What It Is, and What It Is Not" by Florence Nightingale - whose birthday marks the end of National Nurses Week. These books are available for a limited time only.Arby's: Some locations are giving teachers and school administrators with ID a free sandwich Tuesday.Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen: From Monday through Friday, teachers dining in can get a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entree. No coupon is needed.Chipotle: Teachers, faculty and other school staff with a valid school ID can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one free offer from 3 p.m. to close Tuesday. The deal is on burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos and for in-restaurant orders only and available for educators at all levels.Cicis: Teachers and school staff get a free adult buffet Tuesday for National Teacher Appreciation Day with a valid school ID and a coupon.Cinnabon -Since 2001, Cinnabon has supported the Daisy Foundation by inviting nurses to enjoy a free cinnamon roll at participating bakeries during National Nurses Week.Disney World - If you're ready for a vacation at any time, Disney has nurses covered at the Swan and Dolphin resorts. To get the discount, you have to call 800-227-1500 and mention the code DREAMS. Just be sure to tell them you're a nurse at the time of your booking.Pei Wei: From Monday through Friday, teachers get 33% off regular entrees when they present their teacher ID. This offer is only for in-restaurant purchases.Pluckers Wing Bar: Teachers get a free appetizer and half-price glasses of wine Friday.Potbelly Sandwich Shop: All teachers get a buy-one-get-one offer Monday through Sunday, May 12. Also, nurses can get a free drink or cookie with a purchase of a sandwich or salad. ID or scrubs required.Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers: From 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, teachers and faculty get one free Box Combo when they present current school IDs.Sonic Drive-In: This Teacher Appreciation Month deal is for teachers and "those who appreciate them as much as Sonic does," the fast-food chain says. From Tuesday through May 31, get a free Route 44 drink or slush with purchase when ordering on the restaurant's app with promo code TEACHERS.Texas de Brazil: At this restaurant, you can get a "heroes discount," as they call it, any time. Texas de Brazil offers a 20% discount for service members, EMS and teachers on dinner and lunch prices (salad area-only, too). The promotion is valid once you show a badge or ID.