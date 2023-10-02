WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man shoots himself while in Fayetteville police custody

WTVD logo
Monday, October 2, 2023 12:41PM
Man shoots himself while in Fayetteville police custody
EMBED <>More Videos

Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter call on Cliffdale Road this morning, where they found a man carrying a gun.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting involving a man who was in the custody of Fayetteville police.

Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter call on Cliffdale Road this morning, where they found a man carrying a gun.

That man was identified as a convicted felon, which makes it illegal for him to have a gun.

SEE ALSO: UNC police searching for suspect in connection with sexual assault on campus

During the arrest, and while he was in handcuffs, the man reached for a second firearm hidden in his pants and shot himself, according to police.

He's currently being treated at a hospital.

The officers involved are now on administrative duty which is standard procedure.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW