Man shoots himself while in Fayetteville police custody

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting involving a man who was in the custody of Fayetteville police.

Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter call on Cliffdale Road this morning, where they found a man carrying a gun.

That man was identified as a convicted felon, which makes it illegal for him to have a gun.

During the arrest, and while he was in handcuffs, the man reached for a second firearm hidden in his pants and shot himself, according to police.

He's currently being treated at a hospital.

The officers involved are now on administrative duty which is standard procedure.