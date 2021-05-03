shooting

Shotgun-wielding man shot multiple times by NC deputy, authorities say

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shotgun-wielding man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home while intoxicated was shot multiple times by North Carolina police on Saturday, law enforcement said.

Just before 9:20 p.m., Camden County deputies were called to the 100 block of Pier Landing Loop in the Wharf's Landing neighborhood in South Mills.

Authorities said a woman called 911 saying that her intoxicated ex-boyfriend -- later identified as Samuel Jacob Hickman, 25, of Pasquotank County -- was attempting to break into her home through the back door while her two small children were home. While still on the line, the man allegedly fired a shotgun through the back door and made entry into the home. The last thing 911 dispatch heard before the phone disconnected was yelling and screaming.

Deputies would then arrive on scene and learn that the man had fled in a white Toyota Tacoma. Upon further investigation and canvassing, deputies learned that the man was still in the neighborhood.

One deputy found the matching Tacoma along Pier Landing Loop and attempted to stop the vehicle. Hickman stopped his vehicle in the middle of the roadway, got out and pointed his shotgun at the deputy, from there the deputy shot him multiple times.

He was airlifted to a local hospital in Virginia for treatment.

Hickman was treated for his gunshot wounds and discharged from the hospital. He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, first-degree burglary, assault by pointing a gun, and assault on a female. Authorities may seek additional charges.

He is currently being held at the Norfolk jail.

The deputy who fired his weapon was placed on administrative leave as the North Carolina State Bureau investigates.
