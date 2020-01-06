Police looking for man after shots fired at NC State's Centennial Campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired during an overnight party at a condominium on NC State University's Centennial Campus on Sunday morning.

NC State University police responded to a shots fired call shortly after 8 a.m.

Police said the suspect shot at a unit on North Shore Condominiums when leaving the area; officials said no one was injured in the shooting.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his early 20's, he stands anywhere between 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall. He has a medium build and short hair with twists.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray Columbia jacket, black pants and black and gray.

Police believe the man left the scene in a blue SUV.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact University Police at (919) 515-3000.
