Police looking for man after shots fired at NC State's Centennial Campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired during an overnight party at a condominium on NC State University's Centennial Campus on Sunday morning.NC State University police responded to a shots fired call shortly after 8 a.m.Police said the suspect shot at a unit on North Shore Condominiums when leaving the area; officials said no one was injured in the shooting.Police described the suspect as a black man in his early 20's, he stands anywhere between 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall. He has a medium build and short hair with twists.He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray Columbia jacket, black pants and black and gray.Police believe the man left the scene in a blue SUV.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact University Police at (919) 515-3000.