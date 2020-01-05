Police looking for man after shots fired at residence near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired during an overnight party at a condominium near NC State University on Sunday morning.NC State University police responded to a shots fired call shortly after 8 a.m.Police said the suspect shot at a condominium when leaving the area, officials said no one was injured in the shooting.Police describe the suspect in the shooting as a black man in his early 20s, he stands anywhere between 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall. He has a medium build and short hair with twists. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray Columbia jacket, black pants with black and gray shoes and left the scene in a blue SUV.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact University Police at (919) 515-3000.