Police looking for man after shots fired at residence near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired during an overnight party at a condominium near NC State University on Sunday morning.

NC State University police responded to a shots fired call shortly after 8 a.m.

Police said the suspect shot at a condominium when leaving the area, officials said no one was injured in the shooting.

Police describe the suspect in the shooting as a black man in his early 20s, he stands anywhere between 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall. He has a medium build and short hair with twists. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray Columbia jacket, black pants with black and gray shoes and left the scene in a blue SUV.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact University Police at (919) 515-3000.
