Shots fired at Tarboro police car after traffic stop

EMBED </>More Videos

Shots fired at Tarboro police car during traffic stop (WTVD)

TARBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Tarboro Police Department is looking for the person who fired multiple shots at an officer's patrol car Saturday night.

According to police, an officer was making a traffic stop near the intersection of East Avenue and Edmondson Avenue around 10:30 p.m. They said after he was cleared from the stop and went to leave, he heard what sounded like a blunt object striking the trunk of his patrol vehicle.

Shortly after, a call came into dispatch of shots being fired near the same intersection.

After a thorough investigation of the area, police said evidence suggests multiple rounds had been fired at the officer's patrol car from a concealed location.

The officer was not injured in the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Tarboro Police Department at (252) 641-4247 or (252) 641-4211.

A reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinginvestigationTarboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News