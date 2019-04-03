Crime & Safety

Shots fired in front of Durham County courthouse, deputies say

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that reportedly happened in front of the Durham County courthouse early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened before 9:30 a.m. at 501 South Dillard St.



One Witness told ABC11 crews that one person was shot. That witness said they saw one person "unloading his clip" in front of the courthouse.



Dillard Street is closed from Mangum Street to Roxboro in front of the courthouse. Officials said all courthouse business is still taking place.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.
