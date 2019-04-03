Shots fired in front of Durham County courthouse, deputies say

There has been a shooting in front of the Durham County Courthouse. Please stay away from the area. — Durham Sheriff (@DurhamSheriff) April 3, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: Heavy police presence in front of the Durham County Courthouse. Reports of shots fired. Injuries unknown at this time. Witness tells me he saw one man chasing another guy down the street repeatedly shooting at him. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/yczUaNUUu3 — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) April 3, 2019

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that reportedly happened in front of the Durham County courthouse early Wednesday morning.The incident happened before 9:30 a.m. at 501 South Dillard St.One Witness told ABC11 crews that one person was shot. That witness said they saw one person "unloading his clip" in front of the courthouse.Dillard Street is closed from Mangum Street to Roxboro in front of the courthouse. Officials said all courthouse business is still taking place.