Police: Siblings, 5 and 3, reported missing from Durham found safe

EMBED <>More Videos

Police looking for siblings, 5 and 3, missing in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A young brother and sister reported missing from Durham have been found safe.

Durham Police Department said Tuesday morning that the siblings -- a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy -- were last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the siblings were last seen along Junction Road near where Holloway Street intersects with US 70.

No other information about where they were found was immediately released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhammissing girlmissing boymissing children
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two arrested in Rhode Island in death of Harnett County boy, 15
John Legend to speak at Duke graduation this year
Doctor says COVID booster shots may not be necessary
Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin's fate
What do the charges against Derek Chauvin mean?
Some dealing with 're-entry anxiety' as COVID restrictions ease: Experts
LATEST: Doctors backing off plasma treatment
Show More
COVID-19 and travel: US warns against visiting 80% of world
UNC System not requiring COVID vaccinations for fall return
Lack of gun makes Chauvin trial 'simpler' case: Duke law professor
Fort Bragg paratrooper dies during training accident: Officials
Wearing makeup again? Be sure to check the expiration date
More TOP STORIES News