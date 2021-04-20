DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A young brother and sister reported missing from Durham have been found safe.
Durham Police Department said Tuesday morning that the siblings -- a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy -- were last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m.
Police said the siblings were last seen along Junction Road near where Holloway Street intersects with US 70.
No other information about where they were found was immediately released.
Police: Siblings, 5 and 3, reported missing from Durham found safe
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News