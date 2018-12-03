SILENT SAM

Hundreds gather for Silent Sam protest, temporarily block traffic in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
A group of protestors against the new plan for Silent Sam gathered in Chapel Hill on Monday night and blocked traffic on Franklin Street.


The University of North Carolina Board of Trustees proposed a new $5.3 million construction project to create a history and education center to house Silent Sam monument.

Protesters toppled the Confederate monument in August. Because of legal statutes protecting Silent Sam, UNC leaders have been tasked with figuring out how to safely return the monument to campus.


Monday morning, after several deadline extensions, UNC's Board of Trustees met in private to lay out a plan for the monument.

