Silver Alert: 73-year-old missing after going for a drive has been found

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
UPDATE: Larry Pullen has been found.
A 73-year-old Wake County man is missing and could be in danger.

Wake County Sheriff's Office and the N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert asking the public to be on the lookout for Larry "LP" Pullen.

Pullen went missing after going out for a drive in his 1996 green and tan Lexus ES300 with license plate number EHA-2328.

He was last seen on Woods Run in Knightdale.

His family said he was last wearing a light blue button up shirt and navy pants.

They said he is diabetic and uses a walker to get around because his left foot has been amputated. They said he has never gone missing before.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call (919) 856-6911.
