Silver Alert activated for missing 19-year-old man

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Silver Alert was activated for a missing 19-year-old Saturday evening.
Officials say 19-year-old Kareim Stabel was last seen in the 8600 block of Stonegate Drive in Raleigh. He is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.
He was said to be heading south on Falls of Neuse Road and was wearing a blue t-shirt with Marvel cartoon characters on the front and black jeans that may be rolled up with knee-high socks.
Stabel is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Raleigh police at 919-996-3335.
