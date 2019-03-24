silver alert

Silver Alert activated for missing 19-year-old man

Kareim Stabel

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Silver Alert was activated for a missing 19-year-old Saturday evening.

Officials say 19-year-old Kareim Stabel was last seen in the 8600 block of Stonegate Drive in Raleigh. He is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

He was said to be heading south on Falls of Neuse Road and was wearing a blue t-shirt with Marvel cartoon characters on the front and black jeans that may be rolled up with knee-high socks.

Stabel is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Raleigh police at 919-996-3335.
