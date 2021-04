Courtesy of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 13-year-old Wendell girl.Authorities said they are searching for Symah Camille Johnson who is believed to be suffering from "dementia or some other cognitive impairment," according to NCDPS.On Saturday afternoon, officials canceled the alert.She was last seen along the 7100 block of Hector Street walking towards Campsite Drive from Hector Court.