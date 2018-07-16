Silver Alert issued for Wayne County man last seen at church

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies said Cleveland Simmons was last seen at church. (Credit: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 92-year-old Wayne County man who was last seen at church.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Cleveland Simmons was last seen at Holly Hill Church on Beston Road, 11 miles east of Goldsboro.

He is 5'6" with grey hair, brown eyes, and weighs about 135 pounds.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Simmons was last seen wearing a light green t-shirt and tan pants.

Deputies said he could be driving a 1997 gold Ford Ranger with the North Carolina license plate number XXP9350.

Officials said he may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at (919) 731-1493.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
silver alertwayne county newsmissing personWayne County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Employee shot during bank robbery in Durham, police say
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
Mom blames confusing cookie packaging for daughter's death
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Show More
21-year-old indicted, charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed his friend
NCSHP participating in nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser Contest"
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
EEE case in Onslow County increases mosquito concerns
Starbucks store saves photoshoot for teen with cerebral palsy
More News