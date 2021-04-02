Silver Alert issued for 'endangered' 13-year-old Wendell girl

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 13-year-old Wendell girl on Friday evening.Authoritiessaid they are searching for Symah Camille Johnson who is believed to be suffering from "dementia or some other cognitive impairment," according to NCDPS.Symah stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She is described as having red shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a red bubble jacket, grey sweat pants, white Nike shoes and a brown book bag.She was last seen along the 7100 block of Hector Street walking towards Campsite Drive from Hector Court.Anyone with information on Symah's whereabouts is asked to contact the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919) 856-6911.