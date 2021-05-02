YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina officials are asking for the public's assistance in finding a Youngsville teen who is believed to have some sort of cognitive impairment.
Daniel Moses Reyes,16, of Youngsville was last seen walking in the area of Corano Drive.
Daniel is described as standing 5 foot 7 inches and weighing 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black converse sneakers.
Anyone with information on Daniel's whereabouts is asked to contact the Youngsville Police Department at (919) 496-2511 or dial 911.
Silver Alert issued for missing Franklin County teen with cognitive impairment
MISSING TEENAGER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News