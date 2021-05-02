Silver Alert issued for missing Franklin County teen with cognitive impairment

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina officials are asking for the public's assistance in finding a Youngsville teen who is believed to have some sort of cognitive impairment.Daniel Moses Reyes,16, of Youngsville was last seen walking in the area of Corano Drive.Daniel is described as standing 5 foot 7 inches and weighing 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black converse sneakers.Anyone with information on Daniel's whereabouts is asked to contact the Youngsville Police Department at (919) 496-2511 or dial 911.