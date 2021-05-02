missing teenager

Silver Alert issued for missing Franklin County teen with cognitive impairment

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina officials are asking for the public's assistance in finding a Youngsville teen who is believed to have some sort of cognitive impairment.

Daniel Moses Reyes,16, of Youngsville was last seen walking in the area of Corano Drive.

Daniel is described as standing 5 foot 7 inches and weighing 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black converse sneakers.

Anyone with information on Daniel's whereabouts is asked to contact the Youngsville Police Department at (919) 496-2511 or dial 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
youngsvillefranklin countyfranklin county newssilver alertmissing teenager
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING TEENAGER
Police continue search for missing App State student 5 years later
16-year-old Orange County boy found safe
Harnett County teen found three weeks after being reported missing
Mom of Black teen found dead speaks out: 'They could have done more'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No end in sight for protesters demands for release of NC bodycam video
2 people injured in shooting at Carolina Place Mall in Pineville
NC A&T football star, Goldsboro native taking his talents to CFL
Oscar-winner Olympia Dukakis dies at 89
Boone shooter attacked father with knife days earlier, sheriff says
Low 80s Sunday
21-year-old killed in ATV crash at Busco Beach in Wayne County
Show More
Why younger patients are becoming severely ill with COVID-19
Football star overcomes homelessness, picked in 1st round of NFL Draft
VIDEO: Durham deputies investigating gas station smash and grab robbery
Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million
Medina Spirit wins 147th Kentucky Derby
More TOP STORIES News