Silver Alert issued for missing Raleigh teen with cognitive impairments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old with 'cognitive impairments' on Friday night.

Raleigh police said they are searching for Trevon Marquis Perry, 16, he was last seen along the 6400 block of Fox Road.

Perry is described as standing 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing tight black jeans but no shirt.

Anyone with information on Perry's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 911.
