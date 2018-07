The Wake County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for 13-year-old Kayla Walton.Authorities said the teen was last seen in the 5000 block of Neuse Street in Raleigh.Kayla is 5'4" and weighs 140 pounds.Her hair is black and shoulder-length.If you see Kayla or have information, you're asked to call (919) 856-6911.