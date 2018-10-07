Silver Alert issued for Raleigh teen

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 16-year-old Aaliyah Mekkhi Harris.She was last seen near the 3200 block of Capital Blvd in Raleigh on Saturday at 10:30 p.m.Harris is described as 5'2 and 190 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.Harris suffers from several cognitive impairments and does not have her medications with her.She could be wearing a short sleeve gray t-shirt and black leggings.Anyone with information about Aaliyah Mekkhi Harris should call Officer S Freeman at the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-2073.Silver Alerts are issued for those suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairments.