Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Police have reportedly arrested the brother of famed U.S. gymnast Simone Biles after he was indicted for his role in a triple murder on New Year's Eve, according to an ABC station in Ohio.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, is being held in a county jail in the state of Georgia on murder, attempted murder and felonious assault charges in connection with the New Year's Eve party that resulted in three people being killed, sources say.

Cleveland police said at the time of the shooting, a group of men showed up to a party uninvited, and were asked to leave.

Moments later, investigators say Biles-Thomas opened fire into the crowd of people, killing three men and injuring two others.

The incident happened at an Airbnb that was operating in violation of city code.

Biles-Thomas reportedly went to high school in the Cleveland area. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County on Sept. 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiomurdersimone biles
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian tracks slowly toward Florida as likely Cat 4
Dad fights back against peeper he found in daughter's bedroom
Man who served 36 years for $50 theft freed from prison
Video shows NC school bus driving erratically
19-year-old arrested for planning ISIS-inspired attack
How to stop your smartphone tracking you
Landslides force Nantahala Gorge in NC mountains to close
Show More
PB4WEGO: Mom fights DMV to keep vanity license plate
Baby dies after being left inside hot car at NC shopping center
Airlines offering flight waivers as Hurricane Dorian approaches
Teen stroke survivor walks again after yearlong recovery
Some Wake Co. parents uncomfortable about diversity assignment
More TOP STORIES News