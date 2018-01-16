Olympian Simone Biles reveals sexual abuse by Team USA doctor

EMBED </>More Videos

What's next for solid gold gymnast Simone Biles? (KTRK)

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles says she was sexually abused by former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.

Following accusations of sexual abuse by gymnasts McKayla Marone, Aly Raisman, and Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles came forward Monday with her accusation.

Biles released a statement on Twitter saying that she too was one of the many survivors that were sexually abused by Nassar.



Biles' former teammate Raisman tweeted her support.



In February 2017, Nassar was charged in Michigan with 22 counts of criminal sexual conduct from his time working at Michigan State University. Five of those counts relate to victims who were under 13 years old, prosecutors said.

Nassar is also facing similar charges in Eaton County, which is home to an elite gymnastics club and is awaiting sentencing on federal child pornography charges, according to the AP.
Related Topics:
simone bilesgymnasticsdoctorssexual assaultOlympicsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News