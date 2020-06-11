Community outreach group helps youth navigate uncertain time with virtual conversation

For a moment, in a weird way, the time has stopped.
Kids aren't in a traditional classroom. The normal day-to-day socializing is at a standstill. Graduation and proms aren't happening in the traditional sense.
We're told to stay home. Wear a mask. Social Distance.
"And now, you know, we've got all of these issues around Black Lives Matter because of the horror of how George Floyd was killed," said Terry Spicer, the founder and Executive Director of SiSi Pearl.
SiSi stands for Sisters Inspiring Sisters Inc. Pearl stands for Preparing Elegant and Ready Leaders for Success.
SiSi Pearl is a leadership program focused on the community's youth. Now Spicer is hoping to enter a national dialogue with a free virtual conversation called "Their Feelings Matter."
"We want them to know that we hear them and we want to hear from them," Spicer said.
Spicer says she has been talking with those who have gone through the program. "They are afraid, they are rightly afraid."
From Black Lives Matter, to anger, fear, trust, COVID, missing friends, the virtual conversation will have it all.
"We have to have these very important conversations because our children, they are confused but they are also angry about what they see," Spicer said.
"They realize that it can come and be any of us at any given time. So it is a real conversation that we have to have. And we have to help them understand that there is still hope in the world. But the reality of where we are is that there are major differences. And we need people to understand that black lives certainly do matter, and their feelings matter in this tumultuous times."
The conversation is free to join, but registration is required. You can sign up through this link.
The conversation starts Monday, June 22 at 6:30 p.m.
Spicer is not the only organization hoping to encourage a conversation.
Sarah Williams with The Esteem Program is hosting three weeks of webinars called "I Hear You! I See you! You Matter!"
The next session is on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. A third session is planned for Tuesday, June 23 at the same time.
You can RSVP for "I Hear You! I See You! You Matter!" week 2 here. You can RSVP for week 3 here.
