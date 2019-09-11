Six Fayetteville dogs to be euthanized after attack involving rabid raccoon

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Six dogs will be euthanized after an attack involving a raccoon that tested positive for rabies in Cumberland County.
On Monday, Sept. 9, Animal Control received a call to investigate an attack involving six dogs and a raccoon. Animal Control officers found the dead raccoon and sent it to the State Public Health Lab in Raleigh for rabies testing.
Tuesday afternoon, the State Public Health lab confirmed that a raccoon found on the 5000 block of Parkton Road off N.C. Highway 59, Hope Mills had tested positive for rabies.
The owner of the six dogs stated they had never been vaccinated against rabies and surrendered all six dogs to be euthanized.
"By state law, these dogs will have to be euthanized or quarantined at a veterinary hospital for four months, which costs thousands of dollars," Animal Control Director Elaine Smith said. "The consequences of exposure to rabies are extremely serious. People need to take rabies seriously and get their pets vaccinated and make sure the vaccinations are up to date."
This is the second case of rabies in Cumberland County in 2019, according to Cumberland County Animal Control. A rabid fox was confirmed in May.
Rabies vaccinations will be offered at the Public Health Center, 1235 Ramsey St. on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vaccinations will cost $10 per dog and cat.
