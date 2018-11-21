Sketch released of man who attacked Raleigh woman on her own porch

A sketch of the suspect.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Police are trying to track down the man who broke into a Raleigh woman's home Nov. 7.

Raleigh Police Department released a sketch of the suspect in hopes that the public can identify him.

Investigators said the man, who is described as being in his early 20s with long hair, broke into an enclosed porch at a home near Greystone Village Shopping Center.

Once on the porch, the man attacked the woman who lives there. He attempted to pull off her clothes, but she fought back.

She was able to escape without serious injury.

Anyone with information about this suspect should contact CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.
