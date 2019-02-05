Sketch released of woman whose remains were found on Carpenter Fletcher Road in Durham in 2016

New sketches have been released of a woman whose remains were found more than two years ago in Durham.

The remains were found on Oct. 22, 2016, on Carpenter Fletcher Road.

Investigators believe the remains are those of a white female, 25 to 35 years old and approximately 5'5".

The case is being investigated as a suspicious death and police say the remains may have been there for up to 10 years.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. J.D. Piatt at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29326 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
