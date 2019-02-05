New sketches have been released of a woman whose remains were found more than two years ago in Durham.The remains were found on Oct. 22, 2016, on Carpenter Fletcher Road.Investigators believe the remains are those of a white female, 25 to 35 years old and approximately 5'5".The case is being investigated as a suspicious death and police say the remains may have been there for up to 10 years.Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. J.D. Piatt at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29326 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.